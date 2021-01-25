Expand / Collapse search
Heavy snow to hit some US regions as rain, icy mix expected in others

Areas of Midwest could see up to a foot of snow

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Much of the U.S. will be active this week as heavy snow will hit some regions, while others will receive an icy mix and rain. 

Our first storm impacting the Midwest will bring measurable snow from Kansas up into Michigan. Some spots could get 8 inches to 12 inches.   

Expected rain and snowfall totals by mid-week. (Fox News)

Accumulating ice also will be possible across regions where temperatures hover right at the freezing mark.  

WINTER STORM SYSTEMS TO HIT BOTH COASTS IN ONE-TWO PUNCH 

Winter weather watches, warnings and advisories that are in effect. (Fox News)

Heavy rain and some thunderstorms will be possible for parts of the Mississippi, Tennessee and Ohio Valley. On Tuesday, the system will spread across the Eastern Seaboard. 

The national forecast for Monday, Jan. 25. (Fox News)

The West is going to get incredible amounts of rain along the coast and mountain snow over the next week.   

Current drought conditions in the U.S. (Fox News)

Despite causing issues in terms of tough travel and flooding, overall, this is very good news to relieve some of the extreme to exceptional drought. 

