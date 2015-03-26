Heavy rains cause several Midwestern rivers to rise; more storms in the forecast

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Heavy rains have caused several Midwestern rivers to rise, with more storms in the forecast.

Many rivers are at or near their crest after the latest round of spring storms over the weekend. But flood-watchers aren't ready to relax just yet.

Heavy rain caused the Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois, Meramec, Grand, Fabius and other rivers to rise. Missouri was hardest hit, but other states in the nation's midsection were seeing mostly minor flooding.

The rains also caused flash floods that have been blamed in two deaths in Missouri, both in the northeast corner of the state.

The National Weather Service says rain is expected in parts of the Midwest on and off for the rest of the week.