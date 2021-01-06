Heavy rain on West Coast, wintry weather will move into Northern Plains

Another round of heavy rain will move into the West Coast from Northern California up to the Pacific Northwest, with snow piling up across the higher elevations.

Up to a foot of snow is forecast to fall across the Olympics and the Cascades mountains on Wednesday. Another storm will move into the region Thursday night.

High surf can be expected for most of the West Coast through the middle of the week and through Saturday in Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

AVALANCHE WARNING ISSUED FOR PARTS OF UTAH AFTER HEAVY SNOWFALL

Late Tuesday, the National Weather Service also warned that persistent rain may cause landslides in western Washington State.

The wintry weather will move into the Northern Plains while showers and thunderstorms will pop up along a cold front traveling through the South and Southeast. Some strong to severe storms will be possible with the risk for hail, strong winds and an isolated tornado.

It will be cold enough for some snow for parts of the Mid-Mississippi and Tennessee Valley Thursday and then the Mid-Atlantic region on Friday.