Heavy rain forecast from Louisiana through the Southeast

We're still watching the same storm organize over the southeast. Heavy rain will fall today from Louisiana through the Southeast before it begins to move toward the Northeast Sunday night. It will be a pretty significant rain maker across the entire Eastern Seaboard and bring accumulating snow across the eastern Great Lakes states and down through Ohio into the central and southern Appalachians. We might even see a few flakes in places like Nashville.

This storm will usher in colder air behind it especially across the interior Northeast and down to the Southeast. This won't be brutal winter cold, but it will bring the first real cold air as far south as Florida.

SOUTHEAST BRACES FOR HEAVY RAIN, POTENTIAL FLASH FLOODING

“A developing storm system tracking along the northern Gulf coast Sunday will bring locally heavy rainfall, potential for flash flooding, and a few strong to severe thunderstorms across the south and southeast states,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Ample wind shear and a conditionally unstable atmosphere will create conditions for scattered severe weather today and this evening across the Gulf Coast and Southeast,” added the National Weather Service, in a subsequent tweet. “Damaging winds and a few tornadoes are possible.”

The western U.S. is totally calm.

Fox News’ James Rogers contributed to this article.