Heavy rain, flash flooding across Midwest as thunderstorms hit Gulf Coast

The Northeast will enjoy good weather while the rest of the country grapples with heat and storms

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for June 24 Video

National weather forecast for June 24

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

Strong to severe thunderstorms including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will impact the Central Plains and Midwest Thursday.  

A stalled front will bring heavy rain and flash flooding across the same region and into the Ohio Valley through Saturday morning. 

Showers and thunderstorms will also pop up across the Gulf Coast into Florida while the Northeast enjoys a very nice day.

HISTORIC DROUGHT IN WEST BRINGS PLAGUE OF GRASSHOPPERS

Extreme heat will once again be a major headline over the West with excessive heat warnings and watches from the Northwest down into California.  

The high temperatures and dry conditions will lead to widespread fire concerns as well.  

California is currently dealing with at least one severe wildfire: the Willow Fire has scorched nearly 3,000 acres since igniting last week and evacuations and concerns mounted Tuesday in and beyond Monterey County. 

