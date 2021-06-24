Heavy rain, flash flooding across Midwest as thunderstorms hit Gulf Coast
The Northeast will enjoy good weather while the rest of the country grapples with heat and storms
Strong to severe thunderstorms including large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes will impact the Central Plains and Midwest Thursday.
A stalled front will bring heavy rain and flash flooding across the same region and into the Ohio Valley through Saturday morning.
Showers and thunderstorms will also pop up across the Gulf Coast into Florida while the Northeast enjoys a very nice day.
HISTORIC DROUGHT IN WEST BRINGS PLAGUE OF GRASSHOPPERS
Extreme heat will once again be a major headline over the West with excessive heat warnings and watches from the Northwest down into California.
The high temperatures and dry conditions will lead to widespread fire concerns as well.
California is currently dealing with at least one severe wildfire: the Willow Fire has scorched nearly 3,000 acres since igniting last week and evacuations and concerns mounted Tuesday in and beyond Monterey County.