Heavy rain brings flash flood emergency to Alabama, Southeastern states

Heavy rainfall and severe weather conditions lashed the southeastern U.S. again Tuesday night, bringing extreme flooding to the Gulf Coast.

A flash flood emergency in Alabama knocked out power for tens of thousands of customers, toppled trees and forced boat rescues on city streets and highways.

Tornadoes and large hail from additional storm systems have pummeled Alabama over the last few weeks, with little respite.

Schools canceled or moved classes online, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned flooding would continue to threaten residents.

Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed Wednesday morning that more than 71,000 in the state still did not have power.

The Associated Press reported that areas near Birmingham received at least 5 inches of rainfall and that another 2 inches were possible before the system would shift eastward.

Strong winds whipping through Alabama were also a concern and the NWS in Birmingham said Tuesday it would send teams to Greene and Tuscaloosa counties to survey and assess the damage done over the last few days.

Elsewhere in the South, storms broke off tree limbs and damaged homes from Texas to Virginia.

A tornado that touched down in Virginia's Northumberland County destroyed one home and damaged a few others, but no one was reported to have been injured.

More than 350,000 homes and businesses across the region were left without power.

Recent dangerous weather in the Texas, Virginia, Alabama, Maryland, Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Arkansas, Georgia, West Virginia and South Carolina has resulted in the deaths of at least three people since the weekend.

The NWS reported Wednesday that lingering thunderstorms could bring more wind and hail to the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast in addition to more flash flooding in states including the coastal regions of southeast Mississippi, Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle.