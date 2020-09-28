Heavy machinery crushes woman to death on beach

A woman who appeared to be in her late 40s to early 50s lying on a beach in California was crushed to death by a tractor around 10 a.m. Monday, according to reports.

Oceanside police said the woman was asleep when the tractor operated by a construction worker finishing part of a dredging project ran her over.

A man saw the woman before the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I was going surfing around 8:30 this morning. There was a woman who was leaning against a wall, she looked like she was going to pass out,” Jay Burneo said. “I went surfing and then I walked out and saw her laying on the beach passed out.”

The tractor was operated by Manson Dredging, a heavy equipment company contracted by the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

The woman’s body was taken to the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.