Heaviest rain misses Colo. burn zones but storm strands drivers, piles hail like snow in yards

The flood-damaged Colorado city of Manitou Springs has escaped the latest round of torrential rain without any significant flooding.

The heaviest of the Thursday evening's rain fell upstream from the Waldo Canyon and Black Forest fire burn areas, preventing runoff and mudslides.

Eric Petersen of the National Weather Service says the most rain fell in an arc to the north of Colorado Springs and also to the southeast. Because of where it fell, the water drained into Fountain Creek. It can hold more water than a smaller creek that contributed to recent deadly flooding in Manitou Springs.

The storms still caused plenty of problems. Some cars and drivers were stranded when flood waters rushed over roads.

The system dumped so much hail in areas southwest of Denver snowplows were out on the streets.