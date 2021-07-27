Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Heat wave targets central US

Wildfire smoke continuing to spread eastward

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are widespread from the Northern Rockies to the Plains and the lower Mississippi River Valley this week as hot and humid conditions build with high temperatures climbing into the 90s and 100s. 

Leftover monsoon moisture and storms will keep the threat for flash flooding across portions of the Southwest into Southern California through at least tonight. 

Heat advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Heat advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

With more than 80 large wildfires burning in the West and western Canada, upper-level winds will continue spreading smoke from the Northwest to the Northeast, causing poor surface air quality. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The national forecast for Tuesday, July 27. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Tuesday, July 27. (Fox News)

Strong to severe storms that brought damage to the upper Midwest and Great Lakes yesterday will expand into the Northeast today.  

Large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain and an isolated tornado will be possible. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money