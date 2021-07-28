Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Heat warnings, advisories blanket most of central US

Midwest facing storm threat today

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are widespread from the Northern Rockies to the Plains and Southeast as hot and humid conditions build with high temperatures climbing into the 90s and 100s.  

Strong to severe storms will develop from the upper Midwest to the western Great Lakes.  

The national forecast for Wednesday, July 28. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Wednesday, July 28. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Large hail, damaging winds, and a few tornadoes are possible.  

The severe weather threat for Wednesday. (Fox News)

The severe weather threat for Wednesday. (Fox News)

With more than 80 large wildfires burning in the West and western Canada, upper-level winds will continue spreading smoke from the Northern Rockies to the Northeast, causing hazy skies and poor air quality.

Your Money