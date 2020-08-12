Suspect arrested in Bay Area food-bank truck vandalism

A 38-year-old man living in his minivan with three dogs has been arrested in the sabotage of five delivery trucks operated by a Bay Area food pantry, San Rafael police said.

The trucks, four of which were owned by the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank and one of which was rented, were rendered inoperable at the beginning of the month when an acid-type liquid was poured into their gas tanks, causing more than $50,000 worth of damage.

In a statement, police wrote that Detective Cheryl Kondratieff had identified the suspect as Shahin Farman, who was believed to be in the Northern Marin area.

Working in tandem with the Novato Police Department, officers detained and questioned Farman on Monday afternoon.

According to police, when officers searched his Dodge Caravan, they found a large quantity of muriatic acid along with some clothing that matched video surveillance footage from the incident provided by the Marin Food Bank.

"So, we know ... based [on] our initial investigation at the food bank that ... there was some type of an acid substance poured into the tanks of those trucks at the food bank," San Rafael police Lt. Dan Fink told Fox News on Wednesday. "And then, when we found him, we found the muriatic acid and put two and two together."

Farman was booked on charges including felony vandalism.

"We are looking into a couple of other incidents that may be tied to him right now," Fink noted, adding that Farman didn't offer any explanation to officers.

The trucks are currently undergoing repairs.

San Francisco-Marin Food Bank spokesperson Keely Hopkins told Fox News that her organization was "really heartbroken about the situation," though its supply-chain team was able to quickly spring into action once they discovered the issue.

The response from the local community has been "heartwarming," she added.

According to SF Gate, the number of families the bank serves in a week has doubled to over 64,000 since the COVID-19-related shelter-in-place order and economic crisis.

The Bay Area's elderly have especially benefitted from their delivery services. The food bank's Pantry at Home program serves 12,000 people each week.

"We just really appreciate their help and support throughout this process," Hopkins said, referring to the police departments. "We are happy that they were able to find the suspect ... Everyone's so shocked and confused, curious about what the motive was."