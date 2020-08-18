BLM leader defends looters, says US government 'steals' and 'pillages different countries'

The American government is similar to looters because it "steals diamonds and oils" overseas, Black Lives Matter (BLM) of Greater New York Chair Hawk Newsome argued on "The Story" Tuesday.

Newsome joined host Martha MacCallum to respond to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani's characterization of BLM as a domestic terrorist organization on the same program Monday night.

MacCallum attempted to clarify that Giuliani was using the label for people looting stores rather than those peacefully protesting.

"So when America goes and steals diamonds and oils, who's calling us terrorists?" Newsome asked. "When the American government goes and pillages different countries, who's calling us terrorists?"

MacCallum then turned the conversation to recent remarks by Chicago BLM activist Ariel Atkins, who defended looting as a form of reparations. In response, Newsome suggested that criticizing looters was an outgrowth of White supremacy.

"The problem with oppression and White supremacy is, White supremacy will have you criticizing the oppressed and worshiping the oppressors," he said. "Now, if you want to talk to me about reparations, nothing falls short of a solution other than people cutting a check. If you want to do something about reparations, cut the check.

"And we're not talking about going in everyday Americans' pockets," he added. "We're talking about banks like Brown Brothers Harriman, who benefited from slavery. Other insurance companies that sold insurance policies on slaves. We're talking about the American government that was founded on the backs of slaves.

MacCallum went on to ask him whether it was "ethically okay" to loot stores like Gucci and others mentioned by Atkins.

"Before I answer that, I want to ask you this," Newsome responded. "Do you think it's okay that our government kills people in their homes like Breonna Taylor?"

"No I don't think that's okay. Of course, I don't think that's okay," MacCallum responded.