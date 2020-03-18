Hawaii’s governor asks tourists to stay away for 30 days amid outbreak

Hawaii’s governor issued a series or orders and requests Tuesday as the state, like the rest of the U.S., grapples with the coronavirus outbreak.

The measures included asking tourists to stay away from the islands for 30 days, bolstering screening of passengers arriving by cruise ship or at airports, and shutting down all non-essential travel in the state, including between islands.

The actions were expected to have a severe impact on the state’s tourism industry – a vital component of its economy.

“These actions may seem extreme to some of you. But taking aggressive actions now will allow us to have quicker recovery once the crisis is over,” Gov. David Ige, a Democrat, said at a news conference, according to Hawaii News Now.

The governor said he had no estimated dollar figure for the potential economic consequences of his actions.

“We do know there will be significant impact,” he told the Star Advertiser of Honolulu.

Ige also issued the following orders, according to FOX affiliate KHON-TV of Honolulu:

Limit social gatherings to groups of 10 people or less to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Close bars and clubs.

Close restaurants or provide drive-thru, take out, pick-up, or delivery.

Close theatres, entertainment centers and visitor attractions.

Suspend services and activities in places of worship.

Stay home if you are a high-risk individual and take additional precautionary measures.

Do not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities.

If someone in your household has tested positive for COVID-19, keep the entire household at home.

As of late Tuesday, Hawaii had recorded 13 cases of coronavirus with no fatalities.