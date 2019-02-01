Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Airlines
Published

Hawaiian Airlines flight from LA to Maui canceled after turning back 3 times

Amy Lieu
By Amy Lieu | Fox News
A Hawaiian Airlines aircraft undergoes maintenance in Tokyo, July 18, 2016. (Reuters)

A Hawaiian Airlines aircraft undergoes maintenance in Tokyo, July 18, 2016. (Reuters)

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Maui was canceled after being forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport three times on Friday, according to reports.

Flight 33, bound for Hawaii's Kahului Airport, was experiencing unspecified mechanical problems, the reports said. The third return prompted airline officials to cancel the flight, according to the reports. The type of aircraft was not clear.

POSSIBLE LIGHTNING STRIKE SENDS NY-BOUND JETBLUE AIRLINER BACK TO LA

“We understand our guests’ disappointment and deeply regret their travel plans were disrupted,” Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva said in a statement, Hawaii News Now reported.

Some passengers complained on Twitter, with one saying, "I always use @HawaiianAir for inter-island flights, but chose to do domestic with them this time and I realize it was a mistake."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All 207 passengers aboard were issued refunds and given a $100 credit for a future flight, Da Silva said, according to Honolulu's KITV-TV.

Amy Lieu is a news editor and reporter for Fox News.