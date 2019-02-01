Hawaiian Airlines flight from LA to Maui canceled after turning back 3 times

A Hawaiian Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Maui was canceled after being forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport three times on Friday, according to reports.

Flight 33, bound for Hawaii's Kahului Airport, was experiencing unspecified mechanical problems, the reports said. The third return prompted airline officials to cancel the flight, according to the reports. The type of aircraft was not clear.

POSSIBLE LIGHTNING STRIKE SENDS NY-BOUND JETBLUE AIRLINER BACK TO LA

“We understand our guests’ disappointment and deeply regret their travel plans were disrupted,” Hawaiian Airlines spokesman Alex Da Silva said in a statement, Hawaii News Now reported.

Some passengers complained on Twitter, with one saying, "I always use @HawaiianAir for inter-island flights, but chose to do domestic with them this time and I realize it was a mistake."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

All 207 passengers aboard were issued refunds and given a $100 credit for a future flight, Da Silva said, according to Honolulu's KITV-TV.