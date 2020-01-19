2 Hawaii officers shot, killed after responding to assault call, officials say

Two police officers in Hawaii were killed Sunday, Gov. David Ige confirmed, after they reportedly responded to an assault call at a Honolulu home.

The officers encountered a man with a firearm who opened fire near the base of Diamond Head, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Local media said the 68-year-old suspect was evicted in the morning before he stabbed his female landlord. The man, who had a history of run-ins with police, allegedly opened fire on the responding officers, reports added.

"Our entire state mourns the loss of two Honolulu Police officers killed in the line of duty this morning. As we express our condolences to their families, friends and colleagues, let us also come together to help and support those who have been forever changed by this tragedy," Ige said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted it was investigating: "ATF Agents responding to the active shooter situation in Honolulu."

The FBI also announced its officials were responding to the "active shooter" in Waikiki.

A home that the suspected gunman was believed to be inside caught fire and was quickly engulfed by flames.

Local media have not confirmed, but it’s believed that the suspect may be dead in the burning home.

The fire at the home since has spread to at least four neighboring homes and a parked police vehicle.

Police have closed several streets nearby, and the public has been asked to avoid the area.

Honolulu’s mayor, Kirk Caldwell, tweeted his deepest condolences: "This is an unprecedented tragedy for not only the City and County of Honolulu but the entire state of Hawai'i."

Fox News' Lee Ross contributed to this report.