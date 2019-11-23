Hawaii thief who swiped $1M in jewelry on Halloween sought: police

Hawaii police are seeking to identify the armed thief who pulled off a brazen $1 million jewelry store stick-up on Halloween in a black mask and full-length black robe.

Maui police on Saturday released surveillance images of the armed thief who robbed Greenleaf Diamonds of three diamonds at lunchtime on Oct. 31. They announced a $50,000 reward for information that helps nab the crook.

“The business was vacant of customers when the unknown male entered (and) brandished a black Glock-like, semi-automatic looking pistol,” police said in a Facebook post.

“Once the male brandished the weapon he demanded three items from the display case which contained multiple pieces of other jewelry,” they said.

The robber stole two diamond rings valued at $240,000 and $450,000 and a pair of diamond stud earrings valued at $378,000, according to police.

They said he had on the robe, the mask, black gloves, and black Nike shoes.

Police said the reward had been posted by the jeweler's insurer.