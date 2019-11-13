Hawaii ex-Army range director admits accepting over $100G in bribes

A former Army range director pleaded guilty to conspiracy to accept more than $100,000 in bribes as well as a firearms violation.

The Justice Department said Victor Garo, 67, of Mililani, Hawaii, admitted to accepting the money to steer federal contracts worth more than $18 million to a specific contractor. The contractor paid Garo in cash, cars and firearms.

Garo also admitted to illegally transporting firearms across state lines.

Garo was a range director at Hawaii’s Schofield Barracks. He’s the second public official to plead guilty as a result of an ongoing investigation into fraud and bribery at the barracks.

Garo’s sentencing is set for March.

The case was investigated by the Army Criminal Investigation Command (CID), Defense Criminal Investigative Services (DCIS) and the FBI.