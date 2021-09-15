HAVE YOU SEEN HER?: Family of missing woman Gabby Petito releases pictures
22-year-old Gabby Petito from Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image6.jpeg?ve=1&tl=122-year-old Gabby Petito from New York's Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July. Police and Petito's family say the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is refusing to speak to law enforcementSteve Petitohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image6.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image5.jpeg?ve=1&tl=122-year-old Gabby Petito from New York's Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July. Police and Petito's family say the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is refusing to speak to law enforcementSteve Petitohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image5.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image4.jpeg?ve=1&tl=122-year-old Gabby Petito from New York's Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July. Police and Petito's family say the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is refusing to speak to law enforcementSteve Petitohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image4.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image3.jpeg?ve=1&tl=122-year-old Gabby Petito from New York's Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July. Police and Petito's family say the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is refusing to speak to law enforcementSteve Petitohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image3.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image2.jpeg?ve=1&tl=122-year-old Gabby Petito from New York's Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July. Police and Petito's family say the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is refusing to speak to law enforcementSteve Petitohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image2.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image1.jpeg?ve=1&tl=122-year-old Gabby Petito from New York's Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July. Police and Petito's family say the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is refusing to speak to law enforcementSteve Petitohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image1.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
- https://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image0.jpeg?ve=1&tl=122-year-old from New York's Long Island was reported on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July. Police and Petito's family say the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is refusing to speak to law enforcementSteve Petitohttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2021/09/918/516/image0.jpeg?ve=1&tl=1
Image 1 of 6