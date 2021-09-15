Expand / Collapse search
HAVE YOU SEEN HER?: Family of missing woman Gabby Petito releases pictures

22-year-old Gabby Petito from Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July

    22-year-old Gabby Petito from New York's Long Island was reported missing on Saturday by her family after her fiancé returned home alone from a cross-country road trip the two had embarked on in early July. Police and Petito's family say the fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is refusing to speak to law enforcement
