Harvard grad says she'll 'stab' anyone who says 'all lives matter,' later reveals death threats over 'joke'

A recent Harvard University graduate claims she is getting death threats over a TikTok video she made in which she threatened to stab anyone who tells her that “all lives matter.”

Claira Janover, who graduated in May with a degree in government and psychology, went viral after posting a short clip in which she attacked anyone with “the nerve, the sheer entitled Caucasity to say, ‘all lives matter.’”

“I’ma stab you,” the Connecticut native said, zooming in close on her face.

“I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters, too,’” she added.

Ann Coulter was one of those who shared the clip, calling Janover an “Asian Karen,” while many others called for the student’s arrest.

“This woman is threatening people, who knows what she is capable of,” someone called Mr. Len wrote in reply.

“Does this not count as violent speech? I guess it only counts when it fits the narrative,” another follower asked on Twitter.

By Tuesday, Janover had removed the original video — but posted updates responding to the “insane” reaction that included numerous death threats, she said.

“Story time for why the Department of Homeland might be monitoring my name right now,” she started one of the updates.

Janover claimed the clip was “clearly” an “analogous joke,” pointing out that she even posted a message with it explicitly stating: “For legal reasons this is a joke.”

“And people are like reporting me for domestic terrorism, tagging the FBI, Harvard, Cambridge police,” she said.

“Apparently I’m threatening the lives of people — unlike cops, obviously,” she said.

“Anyway, so If I get an email from the Department of Homeland Security or I get kicked out of Harvard or I get arrested or whatever — or I get murdered, according to the many death threats that I’m receiving right now — know that I appreciate you guys standing up for me,” she said as she posted a series of supportive messages.

In an earlier post, she had laughed over many of the angry responses her TikTok got — including one suggesting she could be a Chinese spy with a Western-sounding name to help infiltrate the U.S.

One called her the c-word, while another wrote, “Maybe someone should stab her for being oppressive! She is the problem, and all like her!”

“They quite literally did blow up my Twitter,” she said.

Just before midnight Tuesday, Janover tweeted about the “death, rape, expulsion, and firing threats” she got.

“I will not be silenced, shamed, or threatened into silence by bigoted trump fans who don’t understand analogies,” she wrote.

Her message received a lot of support — along with numerous replies of “all lives matter,” with some telling her, “You reap what you sow.”

