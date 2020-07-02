Harvard grad blames Trump supporters after ‘stab’ video costs her Deloitte job

She’s a Harvard graduate, but a Connecticut woman apparently learned this week that words and actions can have consequences.

In a new video Wednesday, teary-eyed Claira Janover claims she lost a job with the Deloitte accounting firm after saying in a previous video -- that went viral -- that she would “stab” anyone who told her “all lives matter.”

“Standing up for Black Lives Matter put me in a place online to be seen by millions of people,” Janover says in the new video. As a result, “The job that I’d worked really hard to get and meant a lot to me has called me and fired me because of everything.”

HARVARD GRAD SAYS SHE'LL 'STAB' ANYONE WHO SAYS 'ALL LIVES MATTER,' LATER REVEALS DEATH THREATS OVER 'JOKE'

Janover also says supporters of President Trump shared in the blame for her losing the gig.

“Trump supporters took my job away from me,” she claims. “I have gotten death threats, rape threats, violent threats. It was OK, but now my future’s entirely compromised because Trump supporters have decided to come for my life.”

The graduate with a degree in government and psychology claims Deloitte let her go despite a company claim of standing “against systemic bias, racism and unequal treatment.”

She also warns Trump supporters and Deloitte that she won’t be defeated by her personal setback.

“I’m too strong for you. I’m too strong for any of you ‘All Lives Matter,’ racist Trump supporters,” she says. “It sucks. But it doesn’t suck as much as systemic racism. And I’m not going to stop using my platform to advocate for it.”

“I’m sorry, Deloitte, that you can’t see that,” she adds. “That you were cowardice [sic] enough to fight somebody who’s going to make an indelible change in the world and is going to have an impact.”

Janover’s LinkedIn account had listed her as an “incoming government and public business service analyst” at Deloitte, according to the New York Post.

In her original viral video, Janover had issued a warning to anyone with “the nerve, the sheer entitled Caucasity to say, ‘all lives matter.’”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I’ma stab you,” she said. “I’ma stab you, and while you’re struggling and bleeding out, I’ma show you my paper cut and say, ‘My cut matters, too.’”

She later claimed the clip was “clearly” an “analogous joke.”

“For legal reasons this is a joke,” she added. “And people are like reporting me for domestic terrorism, tagging the FBI, Harvard, Cambridge police.”