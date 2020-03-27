Harvard University custodian with coronavirus-like symptoms accuses school of neglecting her

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A Harvard University custodian who has developed coronavirus-like symptoms is accusing the prestigious institution of neglecting her, claiming she asked her boss for protective masks while disinfecting dorms – only to be told there were none left.

Doris Reina-Landaverde, who has worked at Harvard for nearly 15 years, is now self-quarantining after coming down with a sore throat, chills and coughing this week, according to NBC News.

"I feel like the university doesn't care about me or my co-workers," she told the network. "We are human beings. I feel like a vacuum or a broom that you only use when you need it."

Harvard, fearing a coronavirus outbreak on campus, sent students home on March 10. Reina-Landaverde stayed behind to clean its dorms and showed up each day wearing latex gloves and a mask.

The 41-year-old told NBC News that once she ran out of masks, she went to her supervisor for help – but didn’t get any.

"Students were the ones who donated my mask," she said, adding that it is a “shame” Harvard can’t secure basic protective gear.

Reina-Landaverde reportedly was told by her doctor that she hasn’t met criteria yet to get a coronavirus test.

A Harvard University official told NBC News that all of its custodians are provided protective equipment in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We remain committed to providing all of our essential workers with the appropriate tools and training they need to stay safe on campus,” spokesman Jason Newton said.