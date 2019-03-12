Harlem Globetrotters DJ allegedly touched teen girl during event last month, police say

A Harlem Globetrotters DJ was arrested Saturday on sex abuse charges for allegedly touching a 14-year-old girl, police said.

Jon Buckner, also known as DJ FullFrame, was arrested after the Globetrotters performed in Syracuse, New York, the Albany Times Union reported.

Buckner was arraigned Sunday and was sent to Albany County Jail.

Buckner, 32, of Riverdale, Georgia, faced misdemeanor charges of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Buckner, a part-time, seasonal employee of the Globetrotters, allegedly touched the girl during a Globetrotters event in Albany on Feb. 10.

The team said in a statement it was fully cooperating with authorities and will not comment further during the initial investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.