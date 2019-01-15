Hammer attack at Brooklyn restaurant leaves one dead, two ‘critical’: reports

A man armed with a hammer and screaming gibberish stormed into a restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Tuesday evening, killing the chef and critically injuring two other people, police said.

“I’m killing everybody, world is hell!” the man screamed, according to the owner of a nearby business.

All three victims were taken to a local hospital, where the 34-year-old chef was pronounced dead, police said. Those critically injured were the 60-year-old owner of the business and a 50-year-old employee, New York City’s FOX 5 reported.

The attack occurred around 5 p.m. at the Seaport Buffet restaurant in Brooklyn’s Sheepshead Bay neighborhood, New York City’s WNBC-TV reported.

Frightened restaurant patrons ran into a clam bar next door, the station reported.

"A couple of people, customers from the restaurant, came in here, and we let them in and they said a guy came in crazy with a hammer and started hammering certain people, random people," clam bar owner Samantha Randazzo told WNBC.

Witnesses saw the suspect run toward a garage behind the restaurant, then he was apprehended a few blocks away by a police officer, the report said.

The suspect was undergoing a psychiatric evaluation, News12 Brooklyn reported.