Hail pelts northern Texas ‘like a snowstorm,' damaging homes and vehicles

A round of severe thunderstorms moving through North Texas late Sunday blasted the region with damaging hail and left some neighborhoods looking like a winter wonderland.

The National Weather Service said the storms across the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex were fueled by a cold front that brought the risk of "large hail and damaging downburst winds."

The largest hail reports came from the Collin, Denton, and Hopkins Counties located just outside of Dallas.

“It was a good 30, 45 minutes of solid, getting smaller then bigger, golf ball size hail,” Frisco resident Marianne Ganow told FOX4.

WOMAN CRUSHED BY LARGE LOG ON OREGON BEACH THAT WAS STRUCK BY 'SNEAKER WAVE'

The NWS said a preliminary report of the severe hail shows that hailstones measured between 1 inch and 2 inches, with some greater sizes reported, too.

"The largest reported hailstone occurred between Frisco and McKinney and was measured at 2.75 [inches] or about the size of a baseball!" the agency said.

The storms left behind hail that blanketed neighborhoods, and had some people sharing videos on Twitter of the spring scene that resembled something "like a snowstorm."

McKinney resident Ejae Dolor told KTVT that golf ball-sized hail broke her kitchen and car windows as it fell across the county.

“At first you hear a little hail…then it just got worse,” Dolor told the television station. “The hail was getting bigger and bigger."

MIDWEST, SOUTH FACE 'POTENTIALLY UNPRECEDENTED' FLOODING THROUGH MAY, NOAA SAYS

The hailstorm also left numerous vehicles damaged. One family was seen by FOX4 scooping hail out of the backseat of a Toyota Camry that had its back window damaged.

Authorities said that even with the wild weather, no injuries were reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

At one point, several people reported seeing a funnel cloud forming near Frisco and McKinney, but it never touched the ground.

The NWS said better weather is expected Monday, with sunny skies in the Dallas area and highs in the low 70's.