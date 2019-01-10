Gunshots to head killed missing couple found dead in South Carolina park: autopsy

A South Carolina couple found dead in a park over the weekend appear to have been killed by gunshots to the head, officials say.

Janis Quintero Natos, 35, and Jamell Reggie Carter, 38, were first reported missing by family members on Dec. 12. They were last seen at their home in Bamberg County.

On Jan. 4, a park ranger made a grisly discovery at Rivers Bridge State Park – both victims were dead and badly decomposed.

Special Agent Thom Berry with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) told Fox News that the autopsy conducted the following day by the Bamberg County Coroner’s Office revealed evidence of foul play.

Natos and Carter appear to have died from gunshot wound to the head.

Berry said that while authorities are not ruling out any possibilities, “all the signs” point to a homicide case.

He said that local authorities contacted SLED to lead the case. No suspects have been identified as authorities continue their investigation.

Rivers Bridge State Park in Bamberg County commemorates an 865 Civil War battle.

