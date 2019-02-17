Gunman sought after shooting, wounding Virginia police officer, officials say

Authorities are hunting Sunday for a gunman who shot and wounded a Virginia police officer during a traffic stop.

Donquale Maurice Gray, 25, is being sought following the shooting in Bluefield about 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Virginia State Police said. Gray is considered armed and dangerous.

A Bluefield police officer, who was not identified, was conducting a traffic stop on Route 460 and pulled over a blue 2008 Toyota Yaris hatchback, cops said. Gray was sitting in the front passenger seat when he allegedly opened fire, striking the officer.

"The Bluefield, Va. Officer and a second Bluefield, Va. Officer, who had responded to assist with the traffic stop, returned fire. The Toyota's driver got out of the vehicle and surrendered. Gray got into the driver's seat and drove off," Virginia state police said.

The officer was taken to the hospital and treated for serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle was cited for a traffic violation and released. The second officer at the scene was not injured.

Police have not located Gray, but found the vehicle he fled in Sunday morning in Bluefield, West Virginia. Gray is now believed to be fleeing on foot.

Gray is described as being 6 foot 1 inch tall, 185 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Bluefield Police Department at 276-326-2621.