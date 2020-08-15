Gunfire shatters Ohio teen's backyard birthday party, killing girl, 8

Individuals with guns showed up at a teenager’s backyard birthday party in Ohio and opened fire, killing an 8-year-old girl.

It happened around 11:48 p.m. Friday in Akron at the home of Willie Walker, 62, who was throwing the party for his 15-year-old grandson, according to a report Saturday.

“All hell broke out,” Walker told the Akron Beacon Journal. “I don’t know what the hell happened.”

He said the shooters were three or four people.

Akron police said there was a large gathering of teens at the home when the shooting happened, according to the paper. They didn't say who was being targeted.

Walker said he didn’t know the girl who was killed and police said they won’t release her name until they could notify her family, the paper reported. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Akron Public Schools spokesman said the girl was a student at Portage Path Community Learning Center, according to the paper.

Police recovered shell casings at the scene.

“I don’t know know how many shells they took,” Walker told the paper. “A lot of them.”