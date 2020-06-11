Gun violence grips Philadelphia despite virus lockdowns, social unrest

Nearly 90 percent of homicides in Philadelphia were caused by gun violence, a number that is astoundingly high despite shutdowns due to coronavirus.

Police said 158 of the 177 homicides in the city were the result of gun violence, the highest it's been in over 13 years.

PHILADELPHIA WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY RAN OVER POLICE OFFICER IS CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER

Philadelphia Police Department Inspector Derrick Wood said his 22-year-old nephew was killed and is the 176th homicide victim of the year, according to a Tweet on Tuesday.

Wood decried the violence that has gripped his city, saying: "While we are working on ending racism and police brutality...we should be working just as hard on ending this gun violence. In lieu of your thoughts and prayers. I prefer you do something to help end this pervasive gun violence in Philadelphia," he wrote on Twitter.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Tuesday was a particularly violent night in the city as a gunman shot over 70 rounds outside of a home in North Philadelphia.

Instances of looting and gun violence also played out over the last two weeks as rioters, stemming from demonstrations against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death, burned buildings, smashed store windows and attacked police officers.