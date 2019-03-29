Guatemalan girl, 7, who died at US border had a bacterial infection, autopsy finds

A 7-year-old Guatemalan girl who died last year while in U.S. Border Patrol custody passed away after having contracted a bacterial infection, according to her autopsy results released.

The report into Jakelin Caal Maquin’s Dec. 8 death showed evidence of streptococcus bacteria in several of her organs and her adrenal gland, The Associated Press reported Friday. The infection ultimately triggered organ failure, the outlet said.

The autopsy was conducted by the El Paso County Medical Examiner’s office.

The girl was one of two children who died while in Border Patrol custody in December. The second was an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy named Felipe Gomez Alonzo.

Jakelin was apprehended with her father in a group of migrants in New Mexico on Dec. 6, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said after her death. Her father signed an English-language form saying that his daughter was in good health, but it’s unclear if he understood what the document said.

The pair got on a bus early the next morning that was headed toward the Lordsburg station. But prior to its 5 a.m. departure, the man said his daughter was throwing up, CBP said.

The child’s temperature reportedly hit 105.7 degrees Fahrenheit by the time the bus reached its destination roughly an hour-and-a-half later, CBP said. An emergency medical technician reportedly had to revive her.

She was flown to a hospital in El Paso, Texas, where she died the next day.

