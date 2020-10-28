Group of Mississippi inmates baptized: 'We hope this is a new start,' authorities say

A Mississippi sheriff's office said it hopes a group of inmates will have a "new start" after being baptized last week.

Seventeen inmates -- all of whom are serving time at a facility in Collins, Miss.-- were baptized last Tuesday by the ministry provided by the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, according to the office's Facebook page.

SOUTH CAROLINA INMATES BAPTIZED BEHIND BARS SUNDAY: 'JAIL DOESN'T HAVE TO BE THE END'

"We hope this is a new start and will change the lives of these and many more," the post read.

Accompanying the post was an image of four female inmates and 13 male inmates.

The post was shared and liked over 1,000 times and received numerous comments.

"Look at all of the people God used that had been in prison including the Apostles!!!!!" one user wrote.

