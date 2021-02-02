Punxsutawney Phil sees shadow on Groundhog Day, predicts six more weeks of winter

It looks like the Nor’easter gave it away.

Punxsutawney Phil has emerged from his snowy burrow Tuesday morning to predict six more weeks of winter on this Groundhog Day.

The popular occurrence, which normally draws a raucous crowd to Punxsutawney, Pa., was live-streamed this year without an attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"It’s a beautiful morning, this I can see, with all my fans viewing virtually. My faithful followers being safe and secure, our tradition of Groundhog Day must endure," read a prediction scroll chosen by Phil after he was awoken from his slumber at 7:25 a.m.

"We have all passed through the darkness of night, but now see hope in morning’s bright light," it continued. "But now when I turn to see, there is a perfect shadow cast me of me. Six more weeks of winter there will be!"

Phil made his forecast as the flakes continued to fall in Punxsutawney Tuesday. Besides the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club’s Inner Circle, only cardboard cutouts of spectators were there to witness his prognostication.

"This year is different. Gobbler’s Knob is empty. But the tradition continues, there will always be a Groundhog Day. It is something you cannot cancel," said the club’s president, Jeff Lundy, adding that Phil was in "good spirits" and also "a few pounds heavier sure, but we all are."

The live stream began with a video skit of a father excited to take his family to Gobbler’s Knob this year to see the event in-person.

However, once he pulled up at its entrance, he was met with a groundhog statue holding a stop sign and a note that it was closed to the public this time because of the coronavirus.

"Now what?" one of his daughters asked as the father got frustrated.

"I think we should social distance from dad for a while," the other child quipped.

"What a year," their mother then said, letting out a sigh.

The annual event has its origin in a German legend about a furry rodent. Records dating to the late 1800s show Phil has predicted longer winters more than 100 times. The 2020 forecast called for an early spring — however, Phil didn't say anything about a pandemic.

Punxsutawney Phil may be the most famous groundhog seer but he's certainly not the only one. There are two other high-profile "imposters," as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club calls them, in the region.

Staten Island Chuck will be asked for his prophesy Tuesday around 8 a.m. at the Staten Island Zoo in New York. That event -- which drew headlines in 2014 when Mayor Bill de Blasio dropped a groundhog -- will be streamed on Facebook since the zoo is closed.

Also without fanfare, Chuckles, Connecticut's official state groundhog, will make a prediction from home: the Lutz Children's Museum in Manchester. That will also be streamed on Facebook. Chuckles X died in September, and it remains to be seen whether an anointed Chuckles XI will emerge Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.