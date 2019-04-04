Grand Canyon visitor, 67, dies after falling over ledge: officials

A man died while visiting the Grand Canyon on Thursday after he fell off a canyon rim in the national park, officials said.

The visitor, only identified as 67 years old, was near the South Rim in the Grand Canyon Village, the National Park Service stated in a news release.

AUTHORITIES RECOVER BODY OF DEAD TOURIST WHO FELL INTO GRAND CANYON WHILE TAKING PHOTOS

A rescue team and a helicopter recovered the man's body, which was discovered roughly 400 feet below the rim.

The park service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner's office are investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The death comes after two people died at the Grand Canyon in March in separate incidents — one of which included a man stumbling over the edge of the rim while trying to take pictures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.