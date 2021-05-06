Grand Canyon 153-person hike organizer from Washington state facing federal charges

A Washington state man is facing federal charges for allegedly organizing a more-than-150-person hike across the Grand Canyon in violation of COVID-19 restrictions.

Joseph Don Mount, the former chief operating officer at Chehalis, Washington, spent months planning and organizing for the Oct. 24 hike, despite being told it was in violation of park rules, authorities say.

Before the pandemic, group sizes were limited to no more than 30 people. That number was reduced to 11 when the pandemic hit.

Park officials were tipped off about the hike ahead of time. A person who alerted them sent screenshots from a Facebook group where Mount allegedly said people from across the country had signed up for the event.

According to an affidavit seen by Fox News, officials contacted Mount who said he would only be hiking with 10 of his friend and family members. He then allegedly told the Facebook group that participants needed to be discreet and organize themselves in smaller groups – a violation of park rules.

On the day of the hike, park rangers reportedly saw groups exceeding 11 people, reaching as high as 70 in a certain area of the park.

Ranger Cody Allinson wrote in the affidavit that he had never "witnessed so many individuals traveling in the same direction in such a condensed period of time and space."

Allinson said few if anyone was wearing a facemask or socially distancing. When he asked certain groups how they knew each other, they reportedly told him that "they only knew a few people in their group but would not explain how they met."

Other hikers who were not affiliated with the group complained that the route took them longer to finish.

Authorities say Mount collected thousands in fees from the participating hikers. He is charged with giving a false report, intentionally interfering with a government employee, soliciting business without a permit, violating activity restrictions and violating coronavirus restrictions.

Fox News could not reach Mount for comment Thursday.