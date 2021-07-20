Graham blasts Democrats over infrastructure 'power grab,' 'amnesty' push

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day

Graham calls Democratic push to put amnesty in infrastructure package a power grab

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., told Fox News on Monday that the Democratic push to add amnesty to the multi-trillion-dollar "infrastructure package" is a "power grab" that may be the dumbest idea in the history of the White House and Senate while there is a border crisis unfolding.

"If you give one person legal status there will be a run on our border like you have never seen before…the dumbest idea in the history of the Senate, the history of the White House. It will lead to the breakdown of law and order beyond what you see today," Graham told "The Ingraham Angle."

He laid into Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer for attempting to pass — without any Republican support — a monsterous $3.5 trillion budget resolution that he said has not even been written.

"It's a power grab," Graham said. He said the package doesn't have a "damn thing to do with infrastructure."

DeSantis says migrants heading straight from Texas to Florida

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis stepped up his criticism of President Biden’s immigration policy on Monday, warning that law enforcement personnel informed him that many migrants they encountered at the border were bound for his home state.

DeSantis targeted Biden shortly after the governor returned from a trip to the southern border in support of his move to send Florida law enforcement resources to Texas to assist with the local response to the immigration crisis. DeSantis said he was "surprised" by his discussions with state officers who were sent to the border.

"They’ve made over 2,000 apprehensions, over 100 felony arrests, and they say that almost 70% of everybody that they have interdicted said their ultimate destination was the state of Florida," DeSantis said at a press conference. "If you think that having a wide-open border, 1,000 miles, however far it was away doesn’t affect here, you’re wrong."

The statistics DeSantis cited could not be independently verified. Florida sent law enforcement officers to the border following a request for assistance from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey in June.



House Dems unload on bipartisan infrastructure negotiations in private call: report

Some House Democrats expressed dismay over the Senate’s bipartisan infrastructure talks on Monday during a private phone call-- further underscoring divisions within the party just days before a procedural vote scheduled for Wednesday.

Politico, citing three sources on the call, reported that the conversation was described as "fiery."

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Oregon, who was on the call, seemed to take comfort that the negotiations were limping along. He said the "whole thing falling apart is probably the best thing."

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-California, told Politico that he was also on the call and said "the whole process seemed like [bulls---]."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is pressuring lawmakers to reach an agreement this week on the pair of massive domestic spending measures, signaling Democrats' desire to push ahead aggressively on President Biden's multitrillion-dollar agenda.



