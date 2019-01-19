GPS tracking device found under reputed NYC mobster's car after he was executed, feds say

Federal agents investigating a New York City mob-style hit found a GPS tracking device beneath the victim’s car, according to reports.

Reputed Mafia associate Sylvster (Sally Daz) Zottola, 71, was sitting in the car when he was slain at a McDonald’s in the Bronx in October. His 41-year-old son survived an attempted gangland execution in July that was caught on camera.

Prosecutors told a judge Friday that they have surveillance video showing some of Zottola’s alleged killers coming and going at a location where the GPS device was activated six days before the murder, the New York Post reported

The hit may have been ordered by Albanian mobsters trying to muscle in on Zottola’s “Joker Poker” video game racket, according to the paper.

HIGH-RANKING BLOODS GANG MEMBER BEHIND HIT ON NYC MOBSTER AT MCDONALD’S DRIVE-THRU, COPS SAY

Five alleged members of the Bloods street gang have been charged with the murder.

Defense lawyers complained in court that the government shutdown was delaying a Justice Department decision on whether to seek the death penalty when the case goes to trial, the paper reported.

Newsday reported that the claim about the GPS device elicited no comment from any of the defendants’ attorneys in open court.

The elder Zottola had longstanding ties to Vincent “Vinny Gorgeous” Basciano, the former boss of the Bonanno crime family in New York City, according to the paper.

Debbie Zottola defended her father in an interview with the Bronx Times.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He was a good man not a goodfella and he was a wise man not a wiseguy,” she said.