Gov. Cuomo grilled by investigators Saturday amid sexual harassment probe

Embattled New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo was interrogated by investigators on Saturday related to the more than half dozen accusations of sexual harassment that have been levied against him.

Cuomo was questioned by outside lawyers brought on by Attorney General Leticia Jenkins and was asked those questions under oath, according to reports .

The New York Democrat has been accused by at least eight women of sexual misconduct including unwanted touching, inappropriate remarks, and creating an uncomfortable work environment for female staffers.

Cuomo’s former aide, Lindsay Boylan, was the first woman to accuse the governor of wrongdoing in December alleging that he attempted to kiss her on the lips in his New York office in 2018.

Since then, several other aides and acquaintances have come forward with accusations that involve the governor propositioning them, asking inappropriate questions about their sex lives, and grabbing them in a sexual manner without their consent.

The investigators have already spoken to Cuomo’s accusers and it is believed that the investigation could possibly be in the final stages.

A spokesperson for Cuomo refused to comment on details regarding the Saturday grilling.

"We have said repeatedly that the Governor doesn’t want to comment on this review until he has cooperated, but the continued leaks are more evidence of the transparent political motivation of the Attorney General’s review," Cuomo’s spokesperson Richard Azzopardi said in a statement.

In the past, Cuomo had adamantly denied that he is guilty of wrongdoing.

"I've already told New Yorkers where I am," Cuomo said in May. "I did nothing wrong. And period and I'm not resigning and I'm doing my job every day."

Cuomo spent the past week huddled up with his attorneys preparing for the interview with investigators on Saturday, according to the Albany Times Union .

Cuomo is being represented by high-powered attorney Rita Glavin and used his re-election campaign war chest to pay for her representation to the tune of almost $300,000, the New York Daily News reported.

Cuomo’s office did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News.