GOP Rep. Ellzey, former Naval aviator, wants to know 'who's behind the curtain' at White House

Rep. Jake Ellzey, R-Texas, who deployed to Afghanistan three times as a Navy fighter pilot, told Fox News in an exclusive interview he wants to know "who’s behind the curtain" after President Biden said during a Thursday press conference that he had been "instructed" to call on certain reporters.

"Ladies and gentlemen, they gave me a list here. The first person I was instructed to call on was Kelly O'Donnell from NBC," said Biden, following his remarks on the ISIS-K attack that killed at least 13 American service members outside the Hamid Karzai international airport in Kabul.

Ellzey acknowledged that while it’s common for presidents to solicit advice from staff, he said "they don’t take instructions."

"Everybody who has a staff, takes input from that staff and they will either take their recommendation or not, but they don't take instructions and I think it's worth, down the road, finding out in the course of an accountability investigation, who’s behind the curtain?" asked Ellzey.

Ellzey told Fox News he and his colleagues on both side of the aisle are united in completing the evacuation. The congressman also said he believed Biden's Aug. 31 deadline was "arbitrary."

"We as Americans, both Democrats and Republicans on the Hill have united in needing answers but more importantly demanding that we get everybody out first and not adhere to some arbitrary timeline, like August 31st."

"Veterans, active-duty military people who have any understanding and appreciation of history recognize missions are accomplished only on their timeline, not on one that we set for them," he continued.

Politico reported Thursday that American officials provided the Taliban with the names of American and Afghan allies seeking to evacuate the country.

Ellzey called the idea that Americans would provide American names to the Taliban "ridiculous" and called for the officials behind the decision to resign.

"There's really not even a word for it. That is that is the most ridiculous thing I've ever heard that you're going to give the Taliban the names of Americans, knowing full well that if they catch them, what they could do to them. Whoever made that decision should be resigned, fired or whatever they need to be, they need to be kicked out."