Goose survives after becoming stuck in grille of Papa John's delivery car following collision

An employee who went out to deliver a Papa John's order over the weekend in Vermont brought an unexpected guest back to the restaurant.

Driver Ryan Harrington told WCAX he saw a Canadian goose waddling across the road in Burlington on Saturday. He says he then "slammed on my brakes in response, but a little too late, and I heard a thud, and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I just hit a goose.'”

But Harrington wasn’t prepared to see the feathery animal stuck in his car's front grille — and alive — when he returned to work.

"I was freaking out then because I have a live goose stuck in my car's front grate," he told WCAX.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Burlington Fire Department was notified of the incident and showed up to rescue the bird.

The goose has since been taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation center in Poultney, where it is expected to make a full recovery, WCAX reported.

Fox News' Kira Grant and the Associated Press contributed to this report.