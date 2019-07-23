Expand / Collapse search
Goose survives after becoming stuck in grille of Papa John's delivery car following collision

An employee who went out to deliver a Papa John's order over the weekend in Vermont brought an unexpected guest back to the restaurant.

Driver Ryan Harrington told WCAX he saw a Canadian goose waddling across the road in Burlington on Saturday. He says he then "slammed on my brakes in response, but a little too late, and I heard a thud, and I thought, ‘Oh my god, I just hit a goose.'”

But Harrington wasn’t prepared to see the feathery animal stuck in his car's front grille — and alive — when he returned to work.

A goose was rescued Saturday after becoming stuck in the grille of a pizza delivery driver's car in Burlington, Vt.

"I was freaking out then because I have a live goose stuck in my car's front grate," he told WCAX.

Rescue officials and volunteers work to free a goose is stuck in the grille of a pizza delivery driver's car in Burlington, Vt.

Rescue officials and volunteers work to free a goose is stuck in the grille of a pizza delivery driver's car in Burlington, Vt. (AP/Esther Lotz)

The Burlington Fire Department was notified of the incident and showed up to rescue the bird.

The goose has since been taken to a local wildlife rehabilitation center in Poultney, where it is expected to make a full recovery, WCAX reported.

Fox News' Kira Grant and the Associated Press contributed to this report.