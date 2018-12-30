Goose found shot with arrow at California park days after 'overdosed' birds found

A California wildlife rehab center that recently took in a pair of birds who "overdosed" on discarded pills has accepted another patient with a bizarre injury — this one a bird with an arrow shot through its body.

The Canada goose was taken in by the Wetlands & Wildlife Care Center on Thursday after it was discovered at Carr Park in Huntington Beach "shot with an arrow," the center wrote in a pair of Facebook posts.

"We can say the goose survived through the night and is currently stable," the post read, with a later note that the goose remains in critical condition. "He is eating on his own which is a good sign and he is being provided with supplemental nutrients. He is also on antibiotics, pain medication and fluids."

Wildlife officials said the photos posted online are being used as evidence, and the matter remains under investigation.

The goose was found less than two weeks after another Canada goose, along with a ring-billed gull, were found "overdosed" after they apparently ingested random pills left at the park in Southern California.

A Good Samaritan at the time noticed "hundreds of pills all over the grass" on Dec. 19 and called animal control after spotting "a goose in distress."

Witnesses said they believed the pills were a mix of "heart medications, antidepressants, anti-anxiety pills and insomnia medications."