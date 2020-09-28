Expand / Collapse search
Good Samaritan turns in wallet, leading to arrest of Central Florida man for meth trafficking

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
An alleged meth trafficker was arrested after a good Samaritan turned in the suspect’s wallet to police in Florida, according to a report.

Sean Michael Edwards, 36, was arrested Sept. 21 for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle with the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance and an additional misdemeanor of driving a motorcycle without a license.

Edwards, now in Polk County Jail in lieu of a bond of $111,750, was arrested allegedly with $3,132 in cash and a plastic bag of more than 2 ounces of a white crystalline substance that was determined to be methamphetamine.

Sean Michael Edwards, 36, was arrested for multiple felony charges. (Polk County Sheriff's Office)

On Sept. 18 the good Samaritan turned in the wallet containing $565 and the ID of Edwards, who had a felony warrant for his arrest for trafficking in methamphetamine.

Cops found a number for the suspect and notified Edwards about the lost wallet.

Edwards agreed to meet at a Winter Haven 7-Eleven gas station, and told cops he would be arriving by white motorcycle.

Officers in a helicopter tracked Edwards above, and cops arrested him in the parking lot.

“We may have forgot to mention we were deputies though. Silly us,” said PCSO in a Facebook post on Sunday regarding the arrest.

