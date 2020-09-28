Good Samaritan turns in wallet, leading to arrest of Central Florida man for meth trafficking

An alleged meth trafficker was arrested after a good Samaritan turned in the suspect’s wallet to police in Florida, according to a report.

Sean Michael Edwards, 36, was arrested Sept. 21 for trafficking methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a vehicle with the purpose of keeping or selling a controlled substance and an additional misdemeanor of driving a motorcycle without a license.

Edwards, now in Polk County Jail in lieu of a bond of $111,750, was arrested allegedly with $3,132 in cash and a plastic bag of more than 2 ounces of a white crystalline substance that was determined to be methamphetamine.

On Sept. 18 the good Samaritan turned in the wallet containing $565 and the ID of Edwards, who had a felony warrant for his arrest for trafficking in methamphetamine.

Cops found a number for the suspect and notified Edwards about the lost wallet.

Edwards agreed to meet at a Winter Haven 7-Eleven gas station, and told cops he would be arriving by white motorcycle.

Officers in a helicopter tracked Edwards above, and cops arrested him in the parking lot.

“We may have forgot to mention we were deputies though. Silly us,” said PCSO in a Facebook post on Sunday regarding the arrest.