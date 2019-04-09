Good Samaritan fatally shot after paying for meals, handing out $20 bills at Waffle House

A good Samaritan handing out $20 bills to customers was fatally shot inside a Waffle House in Florida this past weekend after an altercation with a disgruntled woman, authorities said.

Ezekiel Hicks, 25, was charged with murder Sunday in the death of 41-year-old Craig Brewer, who was shot and killed at a restaurant in Gainesville, just a few miles from the University of Florida.

Brewer, who was passing out cash and offering to pay for meals, got into a dispute with Hicks after arguing with the suspect’s female acquaintance, who was reportedly upset Brewer didn’t pay for her food.

FLORIDA WOMAN, 63, SHOT AND KILLED FOLLOWING DISPUTE ABOUT DOG, FAMILY SAYS

Hicks exited the restaurant after the encounter but soon returned armed with a 9mm Glock pistol, FOX35 Orlando reported. Authorities said after a brief physical altercation, Hicks fired multiple rounds into the victim. Brewer was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials with the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office say the encounter was captured on surveillance footage.

Hicks was arrested near the restaurant soon after the incident and reportedly admitted to the shooting, authorities said. He faces first-degree murder and unlicensed firearm charges.