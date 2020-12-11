Good Samaritan brings tears to Walmart customers after paying off $65K in layaway items

A Good Samaritan paid off every layaway item at a Tenessee Walmart this week after being "blessed" with the money to do so, the store's manager, Sean Templeton, told Fox News.

The $65,000 all-cash donation brought customers at the Bristol, Tenn. location to tears.

Templeton said it was the most "mind-blowing" act of kindness he had ever witnessed in his nearly 18 years at the store.

"He changed lives," Templeton said of the Good Samaritan, who wished to remain anonymous.

Templeton said the donor first approached him on Friday about the idea of wanting to pay off every single layaway item in the store.

At first, Templeton said he was skeptical.

"It's a lot of money," he remembered saying.

But the donor quickly told him it didn't matter. By Monday, they came back with the cash in hand and one simple request.

"He said, 'Please tell them Merry Christmas and I love them,'" Templeton recalled the donor telling him.

When a customer's layaway is completely paid off, Templeton says they get a text instantly notifying them that their balance is zero.

"I told him, 'I don't think you understand what you did today,'" Templeton said.

Shortly after, the customers, who were in disbelief, went to the store to pick up their items and had tears in their eyes, Templeton said.

"I hope this inspires people to know that there is still a lot of good in this world," Templeton said. "He was just so genuine."

