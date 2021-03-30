GoFundMe for DC UberEats driver killed in botched carjacking raises more than $1 million

A GoFundMe page for a Pakistani immigrant who was brutally killed in an armed carjacking by two teen girls in Washington, D.C. last week, surpassed $1 million on Tuesday.

The page was set up after the death of 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar, to help his family with funeral and other expenses.

Anwar, an Uber Eats delivery driver, died on the afternoon of March 23, 2021 after the two teens – ages 13 and 15 – Tased him while attempting to carjack him near the Navy Yard metro station. The incident caused his car to crash and rollover, forcing Anwar to be fatally flung from the car.

The teen girls were arrested the following day and charged with felony murder and armed carjacking. They are due back in court on Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

According to his GoFundMe page, Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant "who came to the United States to create a better life for him and his family."

The page describes him as a "beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend who always provided a smile when you needed one."

"Words cannot describe how our family is feeling currently," the page says. "Devastation, confusion, shock, anger, heartache, and anguish are just a few that come to mind. We will carry him with us always, but it doesn’t take the pain away of losing him so tragically and so unexpectedly soon."

Anwar was reportedly the financial provider for his family. The GoFundMe donations will help provide a traditional Islamic funeral for him and assist his family with the loss of income.