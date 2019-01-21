Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Controversies
Published

Glenn Greenwald slams rush to judgment about Kentucky student in viral confrontation with Native American

Frank Miles
By Frank Miles | Fox News
close
Why was the Covington students video a tempting narrative for the media?Video

Why was the Covington students video a tempting narrative for the media?

Glenn Greenwald, constitutional lawyer and co-founding editor of The Intercept, told Fox News on Monday night that the rush to judgment of the weekend viral video showing high school student Nick Sandmann wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and standing still in front of 64-year-old Native American Nathan Phillips was a “trial by Twitter mob.”

Greenwald, whose reporting on U.S. and British government surveillance in 2013 made global headlines, told Laura Ingraham: “Even in the controlled courtroom setting where there is due process, and all kinds of controls to make sure evidence is prevented authentically and without distortion, it’s very difficult to know who’s telling the truth and who isn’t, what happened and what didn’t. So, when he started having this kind of trial by Twitter mob, it is obvious that there is no way to have any confidence about what took place.”

HOLLYWOOD ACTRESS ADMITS JUMPING THE GUN ON KENTUCKY HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT

Many in the media and Hollywood were quick to slam the group of high school students as aggressors, but by Sunday, longer video showed other aggressors were approaching the students who remained on the steps.

Different angle of video of Catholic high school students and Native American shows the man approached themVideo

Greenwald was asked on “The Ingraham Angle” whether any xenophobia from the left was responsible for profiling the boys.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Greenwald said he found it disturbing: “I think the worst thing that you showed was the tweet from a CNN paid commentator, who essentially was urging that a 15-year-old child be physically and violently attacked. I mean, that’s really perverted. It’s not even just perverse, but perverted, to have fantasies about punching a 15-year-old boy in the face, based on things that, as it turned out, there’s at least questions about what he did. Why is there that kind of incitement to violence?”

He appeared to be referencing CNN commentator Bakari Sellers, who reportedly tweeted -- then deleted -- the message, "some ppl can also be punched in the face."

Greenwald agreed with Ingraham that the role of the mainstream media was reckless for enflaming the situation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.