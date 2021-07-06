Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Crime
Published

Girl, 14, sentenced in death of Uber Eats driver Mohammad Anwar

Teen sentenced to juvenile detention until she turns 21

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Wrestling star donates to family of murdered Uber Eats driver: 'He was on the frontlines just doing his job" Video

Wrestling star donates to family of murdered Uber Eats driver: 'He was on the frontlines just doing his job"

AEW wrestler Chris Jericho discusses his donation to the family of Mohammad Anwar on 'Fox & Friends.'

The second teenage girl who pleaded guilty in connection with the brutal death of an Uber Eats driver in Washington D.C., during a botched carjacking was sentenced Tuesday to juvenile detention. 

The girl, now 14, will be released from custody when she turns 21, FOX 5 Washington D.C., reported. She was 13 when she and another teen girl attempted to carjack Mohammad Anwar, 66, on March 23 near Nationals Park.

The girls allegedly assaulted him with a Taser near the Navy Yard metro station during the incident. Video footage of the encounter shows Anwar clinging to the vehicle it was being driven by the suspects before crashing and flipping over on a nearby street. 

GOFUNDME FOR DC UBER EATS DRIVER KILLED IN BOTCHED CARJACKING RAISES MORE THAN $1 MILLION

Mohammad Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to "create a better life for him and his family," his family says. A 14-year-old girl sentenced Tuesday to be held in a youth detention facility until she turns 21 years of age in connection with his death. 

Mohammad Anwar was a Pakistani immigrant who came to the U.S. in 2014 to "create a better life for him and his family," his family says. A 14-year-old girl sentenced Tuesday to be held in a youth detention facility until she turns 21 years of age in connection with his death.  (GoFundMe)

Anwar, a Pakistani immigrant and grandfather, was ejected and died near the wreckage. The girls were detained at the scene. 

The girl sentenced Tuesday pleaded guilty to second-degree murder last month. The other girl, who was 15 at the time of the crime, received the same sentence in June. 

Anwar’s relatives told the judge during her June 4 sentencing that he was a family man with a kind heart who worked in Kuwait for many years to support his family in Pakistan before they finally were able to move to the United States to chase the American Dream.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His daughter also pointed out during the sentencing hearing that the defendant had a prior record and that her father was "failed by the law in this city."

"Is the law protecting us or them?" she asked. "Why was she not in a facility that day?"

Your Money