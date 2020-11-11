Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Girl, 3, seriously injured in Florida sightseeing tram accident

Child was with parents at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County when tragedy struck

By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A 3-year-old girl was seriously injured when she was run over by a sightseeing tram in a Florida state park earlier this week, according to officials and reports.  

The child was with her parents at Myakka River State Park in Sarasota County on Saturday afternoon when tragedy struck, the Sarasota Herald-Tribune reported.

HURRICANE ETA REGAINS STRENGTH, TAKES AIM AT FLORIDA'S WEST COAST

North America, USA, Florida, Sarasota County, Myakka River State Park, Tour Boat Gator Gal on Myakka Lake. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

North America, USA, Florida, Sarasota County, Myakka River State Park, Tour Boat Gator Gal on Myakka Lake. (Photo by: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The family was riding a trailer-tram pulled by a pickup truck on an unpaved trail at the park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The girl fell from the trailer and was run over by one of the tram’s tires, officials said. FHP didn’t name the girl or the tram driver.

SOUTH FLORIDA COUNTY MAY BAN WORK DISCRIMINATION OF NATURAL HAIRSTYLES

She was then run over a second time when the driver reversed the vehicle to remove the girl.

She was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Follow her on Twitter at @steph_pagones.