Girl, 6, dies on Colorado amusement park's mine drop ride

A 6-year-old girl vacationing with family in Colorado died while on an amusement park ride in the western town of Glenwood Springs, officials said.

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office said in a statement that the 6-year-old girl from Colorado Springs was fatally injured while riding the Haunted Mine Drop ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park on Sunday evening.

"Immediately following the incident, Glenwood Caverns employees initiated first aid until paramedics with the Glenwood Springs Fire Department arrived and determined the child had died," the coroner's office said in a statement.

Officials are withholding the child's identity until additional family members can be notified.

Park officials confirmed on its Facebook page that an investigation into the incident is "in progress" and that the park would be closed through Tuesday.

The park disclosed minimal information about the incident until "all details have been confirmed."

"For everyone at Glenwood Caverns, the safety and well-being of our guests, our team and our community is what’s most important," a spokesperson for the park told Fox News in a statement. "We are heartbroken to confirm that on the evening of September 5 there was a tragic accident on the Haunted Mine Drop."

The ride, which opened in 2017, "drops riders 110 feet down inside the mountain as they listen to ghostly mining tales from days gone by," according to the park's website. It's been dubbed the "world’s first drop ride to go underground."

The Garfield County Coroner’s Office is currently conducting the investigation alongside the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The park confirmed that the investigation will include state and local authorities, independent engineering and ride inspection experts. The park's maintenance team is also involved in the investigation.

