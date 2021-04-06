Ghislaine Maxwell ordered to clean dirty and smelly prison cell

Ghislaine Maxwell’s life behind bars is arduous but the Bureau of Prisons says that she’s the one making it harder. It turns out the British socialite is keeping her cell "very dirty" and smelly but had complained about those conditions a couple of months ago.

In a letter to a judge, the government details Maxwell’s latest conditions of confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), in Brooklyn. "MDC staff directed the defendant to clean her cell because it had become very dirty. Among other things, MDC staff noted that the defendant frequently did not flush her toilet after using it, which caused the cell to smell," prosecutors said.

Moreover, her cell became "increasingly dirty" as she didn’t clean it "in some time."

For one thing the accused madam of Jeffrey Epstein can be thankful for: she has now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The MDC medical staff considered that the defendant is "physically healthy" despite her lawyers’ suggestions that she may not be able to stand trial due to her deteriorating health. The staff indicated that the defendant’s weight has fluctuated between the 130s and the 140s, what they consider an adequate weight for her 5’7" height. The MDC also refuted the idea that the defendant has experienced any noticeable hair loss.

Maxwell’s sleep deprivation suggestions were also turned down.

Prosecutors said that, at night, the MDC staff are required to confirm every 15 minutes that the defendant is not in distress. In order to do so, they point a flashlight to the concrete ceiling of the defendant’s cell to illuminate the cell sufficiently to make sure that the defendant is breathing. This shouldn’t disturb her much, they argued, since the defendant has been seen wearing an eye mask when she sleeps.

The MDC also observed that Maxwell is a privileged inmate who gets more time "than any other inmate" to review documents and evidence in her case to prepare for trial. "Specifically, the defendant is permitted to review her discovery thirteen hours per day, seven days per week."

For that purpose and while in a day room separate from her cell, she has access to both a desktop and a laptop computer, and a phone through which she can communicate with her attorneys.

Despite the MDC having resumed in-person visitation in mid-February, her attorneys have so far declined to meet with the defendant in person.

The DOJ has recently filed more charges against Maxwell, and she is expected to be arraigned on the superseding indictment on April 23. Her trial is currently scheduled for July 12.