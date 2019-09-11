Georgia women charged after authorities rescue 43 pups living in ‘deplorable conditions’: police

Two Georgia women face a slew of charges after authorities found more than 40 neglected dogs – including seven with their bottom jaws missing – living in what authorities described as “deplorable conditions.”

Brandi Louis Marzka and Lynda Susan Cummings were arrested Monday after authorities discovered a puppy mill in Barnesville, about an hour’s drive south of Atlanta, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities began investigating the abandoned home after a citizen alerted the Towaliga District Attorney’s Office and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department, Fox 5 Atlanta reported.

Deputies reportedly contacted Cummings after conducting a welfare check of the home. She eventually surrendered all the dogs to the sheriff’s office, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

“No one was living at the house. She was periodically coming and checking on the dogs,” said Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman. “Obviously, because at some point they had had food and water.”

At least one Maltipoo puppy was found dead, according to the paper. The 43 other Maltipoo pups were rescued by the Atlanta Humane Society.

“For the majority of the dogs, homes will be found for them and they will be taken care of,” Freeman said.

The Society told The Journal-Constitution that the bottom jaws of seven dogs were missing entirely because of neglected dental care. Others were matted and some had skin or eye issues, The Journal-Constitution reported.

Cummings faces seven counts of maliciously causing physical harm to an animal by serious disfigurement and one count of maliciously causing the death of an animal – both felonies. Both women face 36 counts of animal neglect. They were booked into the Monroe County Jail.

An investigation is ongoing.