Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia woman accused of driving into fast-food workers after drive-thru argument

Video footage shows the woman driving onto a curb and hitting three juvenile workers, police said

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Georgia woman was arrested Thursday after hitting three juvenile fast-food workers with her car during an argument, authorities said.

Police responded around 10:30 p.m. to a fast-food restaurant in Jonesboro, about 20 miles south of Atlanta, the Clayton County Police Department said.

BURGER KING DRIVE-THRU WORKERS TRICK DRUNK DRIVER INTO WAITING FOR POLICE

Officers learned that an argument had broken out between the workers and 36-year-old Chelyria M. Palmer, who had been in the drive-thru line.

Security camera footage show the young workers leave the restaurant and continue arguing with Palmer, who was inside her car, police said.

Palmer was charged with aggravated assault after hitting a juvenile fast-food worker with her car during an argument, police said.

Palmer was charged with aggravated assault after hitting a juvenile fast-food worker with her car during an argument, police said. (Clayton County Police Department)

As the workers walk away from the vehicle, Palmer drove onto the curb of the business and hit them. One juvenile was injured and taken to a hospital, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Palmer was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police did not give details on what led to the argument or name the fast-food restaurant.

Your Money